Image copyright Acton Scott Museum/Facebook Image caption Charlie was described by the Acton Scott Museum as a "once in a lifetime horse"

A much-loved shire horse described as a farm's "star attraction" has died.

The horse, named Charlie, had been a "valuable member" of the team at Acton Scott Victorian working farm in Shropshire for more than 10 years.

Farm staff said they had been reducing his workload due to his stiff back legs, but he had been in good health over the winter and was out in the field the day before he died.

Shropshire Council said Charlie was "so loved" and "will be missed by us all".

In a statement posted on Facebook on Friday, the Acton Scott Museum said he was a "once in a lifetime horse".

"His gentle and loving nature captured the hearts of thousands of visitors and many people had their first experiences of horses with Charlie," the statement said.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: "Charlie was so loved by staff and visitors alike and will be missed by us all.

"I will always think of Charlie when I visit, we will no longer hear his hooves on the cobbles but he will always be there in our hearts."

People shared their experiences of the horse on social media.

Rachael Turner said she had "such happy memories" of him, while Abby Warr Purchase described him as a "lovely gentle giant".

Many parents said their children had "beautiful memories" of Charlie who was their "favourite attraction" adding that they were "absolutely heartbroken" at the news.

