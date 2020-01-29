Image copyright Google Image caption Staff are "working hard to find a solution" in order to reopen the zoo to the public in the future, a spokesman said

A zoo has announced it is is to close to the public, prompting an outpouring of support on social media.

The Exotic Zoo in Priorslee, Telford, opened to the public in 2017, but said its popularity meant it was no longer suitable for its location.

It said it would still provide educational programmes, but public entry would stop on 23 February.

Staff are "working hard to find a solution" in order to reopen in the future, a spokesman said.

Former customers called the move "incredibly sad" for the community.

Owner Scott Adams said at its busiest times, parking, toilets and other facilities were insufficient for the number of visitors.

The zoo has been operating from its Priorslee base for eight years, but only opened to the general public just over two years ago.

Image caption A shortage of penguins meant Telford's Exotic Zoo had to fill its new exhibit with model birds

In a statement posted on the zoo's Facebook page on Tuesday, a spokesman said its "non-profit community work, community education programs, animal assisted therapy and interventions and private education experiences" would continue.

More than 1,800 people have commented on the news, with some suggesting it could move to a bigger site.

Chris Tommy Evans said on Facebook whenever he had attended "there have been plenty of visitors so there's clearly high demand!"

Louise Mooney wrote: "Gutted! I tell everyone how amazing it is! I've brought so many different people with us. What can we all do to help?!"

Sonia Leigh described the closure as a "huge loss for Telford".

Previously, the zoo had to use models in its penguin enclosure after an avian malaria outbreak prevented a delivery of Humboldt penguins.

