Image copyright Google Image caption Dairy giant Muller has its headquarters in Market Drayton

An inquest has been opened into the death of a maintenance engineer who died while working at dairy giant Muller's headquarters.

Lewis McFarlin, 24, died at the scene in Market Drayton, Shropshire, on 16 January.

Muller said last week he had been carrying out maintenance work on a service lift at the Tern Valley Business Park premises.

Shropshire's coroner adjourned the inquest in Shrewsbury until 24 April.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the death.

A spokesperson for Muller previously said the firm was assisting the investigation.

Mr McFarlin was from Stoke-on-Trent.

