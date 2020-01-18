Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were trying to ensure there was no risk to the wider public

Armed police have been deployed in Shrewsbury after a report of a man with a firearm on the roof of a Tesco supermarket.

West Mercia Police said it received a report at about 16:00 GMT that an armed man was on the Tesco Extra on Battlefield Road.

The police helicopter was sent out and a cordon is in place while a search of the area is carried out.

Police said they were trying to ensure there was no risk to the wider public.

Supt Jim Baker said: "Due to the nature of the report we have received it is important we respond accordingly to ensure there is no risk to the wider public and, as such, armed officers have been deployed and are carrying out a search of the area.

"I know this will cause some disruption to local residents and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we deal with this incident and ensure there is no risk to the wider public."