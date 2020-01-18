Image copyright Richard Greswell Image caption Storm on the Shropshire Hills by Richard Greswell was the winner

The winning photos from a competition to capture the beauty of Shropshire's landscape are going on display.

More than 400 entries from amateur photographers were submitted to the My Shropshire competition, run by the CPRE [Campaign to Protect Rural England].

Images can be seen at Oswestry's Willow Gallery until the end of February and the Bear Steps gallery in Shrewsbury, from 1 to 14 March.

The charity said the winner, Storm on the Shropshire Hills, was "dramatic".

Judges had "a difficult task" picking the winners, but "were unanimous" over the entry by photographer Richard Greswell.

Image copyright Olwyn Wall Image caption Misty Morning on the Severn was a joint runner-up

Image copyright Janet Lewis Image caption Offa's Dyke on Llanfair Hill was also joint second

Image copyright Chris Lewis Image caption The Selby Martin Prize, a special prize, went to Trees in the Mist

Image copyright Ian Kidd Image caption Mine Shaft Shelve was among a further 11 highly-commended images, which will also be on display

The competition marks CPRE Shropshire's 70th birthday.

Chair Sarah Bury said she hoped local people would "get a chance to visit and see these carefully crafted shots of Shropshire's varied and stunning landscapes".

She stated: "We were blown away by the impressive selection of images showcasing the beauty and diversity of the Shropshire countryside, the quality and range of work submitted was really high."

Image copyright Philip Lea Image caption Dusk View Clee Hill was also highly commended

Image copyright Alfie Blue

Image copyright Rob Hall

