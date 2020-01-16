Image copyright Google Image caption The company has its headquarters in Market Drayton

A man has died at dairy giant Muller's headquarters in Shropshire.

The victim, a contractor, was carrying out maintenance work to a lift at the time, the yoghurt manufacturer said.

An investigation into the death on Tuesday at Tern Valley Business Park, Market Drayton, is under way, it added. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is also investigating.

An air ambulance was sent along with paramedics at about 15:00 GMT but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Muller said the firm was assisting those looking into what happened.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased," they added.

A HSE spokesperson added: "HSE are aware of the incident and are supporting West Mercia Police."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.