Image copyright Jo Reff Image caption Campaigners paid for 20 posters on buses in Shrewsbury and Telford

Posters promoting veganism have been put back on buses in Shropshire, after their removal led to criticism.

Campaigners paid £2,650 for 20 adverts promoting Veganuary on Arriva buses in Shrewsbury and Telford.

But the adverts were removed with Arriva saying it was not due to their content, but that the correct approval process had not been followed.

On Friday, the company said "an operational error" had been resolved and the adverts reinstated.

"Arriva is and continues to remain impartial to the content of these adverts and can confirm that these have been reinstated as agreed between the advertiser and our third-party supplier," Arriva UK Bus said.

Campaigners were told on 20 December that there had been a complaint.

Jo Reff, from Shropshire, part of a group which fundraised for the posters to run for four weeks, said last month she had been distraught at their removal as a lot of time and effort was spent to raise money for them.

The bus firm, which says it uses a third party for advertising on the buses, stated at the time that a "recent customer complaint brought it" to its attention that its "agreed sign-off process with this third-party had not been followed on this occasion".

Last winter, Shropshire Council deputy leader Steve Charmley had said adverts promoting veganism should be removed from buses in the county because of the area's agricultural history.

