Image caption The couple say they are excited about their third big adventure which is set to cover more than 44,000 miles (70,800 km)

A couple who quit their jobs to travel the world have embarked upon their big adventure.

Chris and Marianne Fisher hope to visit 20 countries in about 20 months.

The Shropshire couple have already made trips abroad in their van, Trudy, but are now geared up to travelling through Europe as well as Korea and Australia.

Mr Fisher said: "I'm really looking forward to going to some of the more remote areas like Mongolia and looking up at the stars."

The couple left for their third trip in their 15-year-old camper van from Iron Bridge on Saturday.

Image caption The couple had a farewell party before leaving from Iron Bridge

They will travel through France and Italy, into Greece and Turkey then across Russia.

Image copyright Tread The Globe Image caption The Fishers on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way in 2018

Thousands of people are following their Tread the Globe adventures online.

Their adventures started after Mrs Fisher donated a kidney to her best friend. Soon afterwards, they decided to travel the globe as "life is just too short."

They spent about six months planning the latest trip, including learning from car mechanics.

"It's one thing drawing a line on a map sat in a pub, but it has been a real challenge setting it up," Mr Fisher said.

"You may not be able to go one way because of a political situation, or there may simply not be any roads."

Mrs Fisher said: "I shall miss my family and my friends but we are always looking for internet so we are never off the grid."

After Russia, they will catch a car ferry to South Korea, then their vehicle will be shipped to Australia.

The trip also takes in Canada and Alaska.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.