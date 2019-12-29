Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed on St John Street in Wellington, West Mercia Police said

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed.

The man was left with potentially life-changing injuries after the attack in St John Street in Wellington, Telford at 02:55 GMT on Friday.

Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of Windsor Road, Wellington, has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

An 18-year-old man, detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police is "keen to speak to" Yasar Mehmood, 33, also of Windsor Road in the town, in connection with the incident.

