Image caption The man was stabbed on St John Street in Wellington, West Mercia Police said

A second man has been arrested after a stabbing that left an 18-year-old with "potentially life-changing" injuries.

The victim is in a serious condition in hospital after being injured on St John Street in Wellington, Telford, at 02:55 GMT on Friday.

An 18-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and is in police custody.

A 24-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said the victim's injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives have released a picture of a third man, who they say is Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, Wellington, and who they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police say they would like to speak to Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, Wellington, in connection with the stabbing

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.