Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed on St John Street in Wellington, West Mercia Police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-changing injuries after being injured on St John Street in Wellington, Telford at 02:55 GMT on Friday.

The 24-year-old man remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police said its inquiries are ongoing and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

