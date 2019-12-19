Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Mohammed Ali Sultan, Mohammad Rizwan, Shafiq Younas and Amjad Hussain were convicted by a jury

Four men have been jailed for sexually abusing a vulnerable girl who was "passed around like a piece of meat".

They were found guilty earlier this week of abusing the girl, who was forced to perform sex acts in a churchyard and was raped above a shop.

One of the defendants, Mohammed Ali Sultan, 33, had previously been jailed following the Operation Chalice inquiry into child sex abuse in Telford.

An independent inquiry is ongoing into child sexual exploitation in the town.

Ali Sultan, formerly of Telford, who was convicted after the trial at Birmingham Crown Court of rape and three counts of indecent assault, has been sentenced to eight years, with an extended licence of two years. He is already serving a sentence of six years for previous sexual offences.

Shafiq Younas, 35 of Regent Street, Wellington, has been sentenced to four and half years for indecent assault, as has Amjad Hussain, 38, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, Telford.

Mohammad Rizwan, 37, of Mafeking Road, Telford, received a prison sentence of five and a half years for the same offence.

Image caption Judge Melbourne Inman QC said Mohammed Ali Sultan was "clearly, a very dangerous man"

Sentencing the men, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said they had abused a "helpless" victim, who had been groomed until she was "no longer in effective control of her own life".

Addressing the ringleader, Ali Sultan, the judge said: "The victim was clearly extremely frightened of you, and you exercised significant control over her.

"When last at liberty, you clearly attacked a number of victims over a prolonged period.

"Now the full extent of your offending is apparent, you've shown no remorse in relation to the present allegations and no insight as far as I can see into the offending.

"You remain, clearly, a very dangerous man."

A fourth defendant, Nazam Akhtar, 35, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, was cleared of rape at the same trial.

