An agency which cares for people at home has been rated inadequate and could lose its licence.

Bridgnorth-based firm Shropshire, Crewe received complaints over a staff member sleeping on duty and a missed call, inspectors said.

The Care Quality Commission has put it in special measures and it could lose its licence if it does not improve.

Attempts have been made to contact Shropshire, Crewe and its provider, Alpha Support Limited, for comment.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, published following an inspection in September and October, said people were not safeguarded from the risk of abuse.

The CQC said it was told there were eight people receiving care from the agency, but later evidence suggested there were more.

Complaints received by the agency had not been referred to the local safeguarding authority for investigation, or to the CQC, breaching health and social care regulations, it said.

The report added inspectors were shown a rota of staff with six names on.

But when inspectors spoke to a relative of a user, they were told they received support from at least another two staff members who were not on the rota and whose files had not been shared.

It said this meant it could not be confident that staff working had been safely recruited.

The CQC added the agency could also not show staff had received proper training to administer medicines safely, to support people at the end of life, to prevent infection or any specialist training to understand people's health conditions.

The agency was registered in March and the inspection was conducted after concerns were raised by a local authority quality assurance team.

It will be inspected again within six months and, if it has not improved, the CQC will prevent it from providing services.

