Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dalian Atkinson played for Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday

A police officer has denied assaulting former Premier League footballer Dalian Atkinson who died after being Tasered.

The ex-Aston Villa striker, 48, was restrained by police officers at his father's house in Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August 2016.

PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 29, denied assault causing actual bodily harm when she appeared at Birmingham Crown Court.

PC Benjamin Monk, 41, is charged with murder. He was not required to enter a plea at the pre-trial hearing.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police constables Benjamin Monk and Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith arriving at a previous hearing at Birmingham Crown Court

The West Mercia Police officers were remanded on unconditional bail and a provisional trial date was set for 14 September next year.

An alternative charge of an unlawful act manslaughter has been put forward by the CPS for PC Monk.

Both officers are from Shropshire, but a court order prevents the media from reporting their home addresses.

