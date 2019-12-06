Image caption The Ockenden review is investigating some 800 cases of concerns in maternity care

Maternity care has improved at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, but emergency services still require urgent action, inspectors say.

The hospital trust has been in special measures since November 2018 due to problems in both A&E and maternity.

The Care Quality Commission report comes as it remains the focus of an independent inquiry into concerns over maternity care dating back to 1979.

The hospital trust said improvements had been made in both departments.

During unannounced inspections to maternity units in April, CQC inspectors highlighted safety concerns over staff vacancies and staff sickness rates.

In a follow-up inspection in November they said staffing had increased, and morale and governance had improved.

Prof Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals, however, said there were still "serious concerns at the emergency departments and medical wards" and the CQC had "taken further urgent action" to "protect the safety of patients".

The CQC said details of those concerns, relating to the November inspections, would not be published until next year.

Paula Clark, Interim Chief Executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said it had appointed 29 new midwives, a new director of midwifery, a new care group director and two new consultants since April.

"We will continue to build on these improvements, but we appreciate there is more work still to do," she said.

"In our emergency departments, we acted immediately on CQC findings by improving our processes, increasing specialist training for staff and we have already appointed a sepsis nurse.

"We are building a programme of improvement to address the areas of concern and ensure our patients receive the best possible care."

The CQC refused to confirm whether the latest concerns were linked to staffing levels or sepsis care, two issues recently raised at hospital board meetings.

Last week, the board heard the trust was set to lose two substantive consultants in A&E over the next two months.

Even with the appointment of an extra locum early next year it would take the total number of A&E consultants across both Shrewsbury and Telford sites to 10, half of what the Royal College of Emergency Medicine recommends.

