Defendants (L-R) Nazam Akhtar, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Ali Sultan, Amjad Hussain and Shafiq Younas deny wrongdoing

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted as a schoolgirl picked out five suspects from photo identification parades almost two decades later, a court heard.

She was attacked in various locations, including a churchyard, and "passed around like meat" in Telford, Birmingham Crown Court has heard.

She says the men abused her in 2002.

Mohammed Ali Sultan, Amjad Hussain, Shafiq Younas, Nazam Akhtar and Mohammad Rizwan deny wrongdoing.

West Mercia Police identification officer John Branford said the woman identified the men as those responsible for committing offences against her. She told him she had seen an image of Mr Sultan in a media report of a "sex ring" years previously, the court was told.

'Different appearances'

The woman initially identified an unconnected male as Mr Akhtar - but later correctly identified a picture of him in a subsequent parade, the jury was told.

Defence counsel Victoria Meads asked Mr Branford if any thought was given to appearances having "been a lot different" up to 17 years ago.

Mr Branford said: "Yes, consideration was given to that. The law allows for us to use a current image, an older image or both sets of images."

Mr Sultan, 33, formerly from Telford, denies four charges of indecent assault and one of rape. The jury was told he already had convictions for "similar offences against young girls".

Mr Hussain, 38, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, denies forcing the complainant to perform a sex act on two occasions.

Mr Younas, 35, of Regent Street, Wellington, denies the same offence, said to have taken place in the same churchyard.

Mr Akhtar, 35, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, denies raping the girl in a lane, alongside Mr Sultan and Mr Hussain.

Mr Rizwan, 37, of Mafeking Road, Telford, denies two charges of indecent assault.

The trial continues.