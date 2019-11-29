Image caption The four towers sit on the banks of the River Severn

The date has been announced for the planned demolition of four cooling towers that have been a feature of the Shropshire skyline for 50 years.

The landmark quartet at the former Ironbridge Power Station are scheduled to come down at 11:00 GMT next Friday.

But adverse weather conditions or other circumstances may cause a delay or postponement, site owner Harworth Group Plc said.

A 350m (1,148ft) safety exclusion zone will be in place on 6 December.

This would apply "shortly before, during and for a period after" the explosion, Harworth said.

The power station, once one of the UK's largest, opened in 1969 and provided enough electricity to power 750,000 homes.

It stopped generating electricity in 2015.

Image caption The site owner said its principal concern was "to bring all four towers down safely"

A street closure on 6 December will see Buildwas Road shut from 07:00 GMT "until shortly after blowdown", Harworth said.

Roadside verges of the B4380 and other minor roads will be coned off to restrict parking, with a number of footpaths and bridleways also temporarily closed.

There would be no onsite parking or viewing area for the demolition, said Harworth which added its principal concern was "to bring all four towers down safely".

It said it was possible some dust would fall beyond the exclusion zone and advised neighbouring residents with respiratory conditions "to stay away from the blowdown and to stay indoors during and immediately after the demolition".

Image caption The towers have been a feature of the Shropshire skyline for 50 years

There are plans for 1,000 new homes at the site in addition to a range of commercial, leisure and community facilities.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.