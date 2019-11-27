Image copyright Facebook Image caption The Shropshire-born couple were engaged and had emigrated to Australia

The parents of a woman who took her own life hours after her fiance was killed said she died of a "broken heart".

Alice Robinson, 26, was found dead in her car in Perth, Australia, on 23 December, hours after Jason Francis, 29, was hit by a car near their home.

An inquest in Shrewsbury heard she sent Mr Francis a text an hour after being informed of his death, indicating "her intention to join him".

Her parents also called for a change in police and hospital procedures.

Leigh and Dawn Robinson said their daughter should not have been allowed to leave Royal Perth Hospital alone after learning of her fiance's death.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the inquests for the Shropshire-born couple, Ms Robinson's parents said after learning of Mr Francis' death, Ms Robinson was "stunned" and asked for some air.

After being left alone, they said, she "ran to her car and left the hospital".

'Lives shattered'

Mr and Mrs Robinson said: "We have been told the police and the hospital staff followed their SOPs [standard operating procedures].

"However we believe that those SOPs need to be amended."

The hospital and Western Australia Police have been approached for comment.

"On the 22nd of December last year our lives were shattered," Mr and Mrs Robinson said.

"News of Jason's sudden and tragic accident was dreadful. Then within hours we had a second visit by the police to inform us that Alice had died.

"It has been so hard, we are all heartbroken, totally crushed, and still in a state of disbelief."

Coroner John Ellery recorded narrative findings that Mr Francis died in a road collision, while Ms Robinson's death was "suicide linked to Jason's death".

He said it was a "double tragedy".

If you've been affected by the issues raised help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

