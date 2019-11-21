Image copyright Family handout Image caption Archie Spriggs was strangled by his mother Lesley Speed at their home in Church Stretton

The death of a seven-year-old boy who was murdered by his mother on the day of a custody hearing could not have been foreseen by authorities involved with the family, a coroner has said.

Archie Spriggs was strangled by his mother Lesley Speed at their home in Church Stretton, Shropshire, in September 2017.

She was jailed in March 2018 for at least 18 years for his murder.

A conclusion of unlawful death was given by senior coroner John Ellery.

The inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury heard from Archie's father who said he had tried to protect his son from his ex-partner.

He claimed authorities "repeatedly dismissed" his concerns about his son's safety and missed opportunities to prevent his death.

At the criminal trial last year, the judge accepted Archie's mother, then aged 44, had a "chronic" mental illness.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.