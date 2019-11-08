Image copyright Ellesmere College Image caption Pupil Gracie Shallcross holds the picture of Hugh Jackman sent to the school's drama department

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman sent a signed picture to show support for a school drama department - after hearing about it during a show.

Mr Jackman, best known as X-Men's Wolverine and P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, sent the message to Ellesmere College in Shropshire.

The school said he heard about its work through Howard Ellis, who performed with him in a recent Oklahoma! reunion.

This led to him sending the message to the school with his best wishes.

Director of Drama, Rachel Schubert, said: "We are all huge fans of Hugh's work here at the arts centre, and we are so incredibly proud and grateful that he has taken the time to send his best wishes.

"It is wonderful that we are able to display his support for the arts here at Ellesmere College."

The reunion saw Mr Jackman invite the cast of a 1998 Royal National Theatre production of Oklahoma! to join him onstage during his O2 Arena Tour of The Man, The Music, The Show.

Mr Ellis was invited to join the show, as he played the role of Joe in the original production and understudied him in his role as Curly.

Image copyright Ellesmere College Image caption The signed picture sends 'luck and love' to Ellesmere College

The school said, during rehearsals for the reunion, he would discuss Ellesmere College arts centre with Mr Jackman.

Mr Ellis, who recently performed in a Brightman & Bocelli tribute concert at the school, is also married to a member of staff.

Mr Jackman's publicist has been approached for comment.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.