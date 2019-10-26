Heavy rain has caused road and rail problems problems, with flash flooding across Shropshire.

Fire crews pulled one car from floodwater near Church Stretton and another from water in Harton where a motorist was trapped.

Crews were also called to homes in Wem and Market Drayton where water was threatening electrical systems.

Several rail lines in and out of Shrewsbury have been affected and replacement buses are being used.

West Mercia Police said many rural roads were under water. The force has received calls from motorists and homeowners.

'Do not travel'

On social media, drivers said their vehicles had broken down in floods around Whitchurch, with the A525 to Nantwich among the roads made impassable.

There are also reports of problems on some truck routes, including the A49, A53 and A442.

One caller to Radio Shropshire said the road was impassable between Shawbirch and Cruddington.

Trains have also been cancelled. Transport for Wales said lines from Shrewsbury to Birmingham, Welshpool, Wrexham and Crewe were closed with rail replacement buses requested.

In a statement, the rail operator said: "Customers travelling on these routes should not to travel unless absolute necessary.

"Road transport is extremely limited and there are reports of issues on the roads."

There are also flood alerts on Shropshire rivers.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for Market Drayton advised motorists not to drive through the flood water.

A spokesman for the fire service said it had received a dozen calls over the flooding in the last three to four hours and were advising motorists to leave their cars in the water if it was safe to do so.

