Image copyright Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust Image caption Photos belonging at a local museum show a boat on the same stretch of river that experts believe may be the ferry involved in the disaster

A ceremony to remember 28 workers - including several children - who died when a boat capsized on the River Severn 220 years ago is to take place.

The victims of the Coalport Ferry Disaster on 23 October 1799 were china factory workers crossing the river in Shropshire in the dark.

Each victim will be remembered as 28 fire cans are lit across Coalport and Jackfield memorial bridge.

It is hoped a permanent memorial will be created following the ceremony.

On the day of the disaster, workers had left the local china factory at about 21:00 in the evening and climbed aboard a ferry destined to cross the river from Coalport to Jackfield in thick fog.

Body 90 miles away

The ferry was needed because previous china works at Caughley and Broseley had recently been closed by factory owners who transferred workers to new premises in Coalport, Telford and Wrekin Council said.

However, when the ferry reached about halfway across the river, it capsized and 10 women, five girls, seven men and six boys drowned, local historian and Ironbridge resident Bob Herrick said.

He added there were 43 workers on board at the time.

Many of those who died were related. Three of the passengers were never found, while one body was discovered near Gloucester, about 90 miles away by river.

"Seven of the dead were under 13 years old," councillor Carolyn Healy, world heritage site cabinet member said.

Image copyright Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust Image caption Many of those who died were related and seven of them were aged under 13

The shock of immersion, darkness, fog, the fast flowing river, and lack of people living nearby to offer assistance all contributed to the death toll.

"Few of the workers would have been able to swim and their heavy winter work clothes would have waterlogged quickly, dragging them down into the water," a council spokesman said.

Mr Herrick said the disaster had become "a forgotten piece of history that deserves to be retold".

"Many of the victims were children, trying to travel home after a 12 to 14 hour shift," he said.

'Shocking and heartbreaking'

He only found out about the disaster when, while researching a book, he read that a piece of pottery created by one of the drowned china workers had been put up for sale to raise money for the war effort.

"It was a fluke really, there was only a couple of lines saying what happened to him," Mr Herrick, who has spent about five years researching the disaster, said.

Image copyright Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust Image caption The ferry was destined to cross the river from Coalport to Jackfield

He found there were many theories over why the ferry capsized.

"But what I think happened is that the men were rocking the boat to scare the women and the steersman handed over to a less-experienced colleague to take over while he tried to make them stop.

"Because the ferry was harnessed to a rock in the middle of the river, it was really difficult to steer unless you knew what you were doing," he said.

Mr Herrick said he hoped the ceremony would be the start of a project to fund a memorial plaque for the victims.

He plans to tell the story of the disaster outside The Boat Inn in Jackfield from 18:00 BST, while the fire cans are lit and members of Jackfield Brass Band play hymns.

"This must have been a truly shocking and heartbreaking incident for the communities of Jackfield and Broseley," Ms Healy said.

"Thanks to Bob's research we know who the 28 were and can ensure their story is told for another generation."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.