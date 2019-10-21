Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Connor Shepherd, 19, and a 16-year-old boy have been jailed for five and a half years

Two people have been jailed over an "unprovoked" stabbing of a teenage boy.

The 17-year-old victim was knifed in Woodside, Telford, on 18 February, West Mercia Police said.

Connor Shepherd, 19, of Willowfield, Telford and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, admitted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and carrying a bladed weapon.

They were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to five and half years on Friday.

Police said the teenager suffered significant injuries and required emergency surgery.

Det Con Tom Breakell, from Telford CID, said the actions of both defendants was "inexcusable."

"Their actions have not only had a significant impact on the victim but their family as well. I hope the courts sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who considers carrying knives in public that robust action will be taken against them," he said.

"I would encourage any parent who fears their child is involved, or on the periphery of becoming involved, in knife crime to contact police, there are multiple agencies and dedicated staff who can help and hopefully prevent another needless assault like this."

