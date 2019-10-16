Image caption Police were called to Hadley Road in Telford, Shropshire on Monday

A man has been with attempted murder after a woman was attacked.

Police were called to Hadley Road in Telford on Monday morning over concerns a woman was being threatened by a man with a knife.

She was taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Steven Carless, 60, of Ketley Park Road, has also been charged with kidnap, stalking, affray and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 11 November.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.