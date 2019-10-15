Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The larger of the two earthquakes was felt in Bishop's Castle on Tuesday

Two minor earthquakes have been felt across Shropshire.

A magnitude of 2.3 was recorded in Bishop's Castle at about 16:50 BST on Monday, The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed.

A 1.6 tremor was also felt in Newport earlier in the day at 10:15.

The BGS, which described the activity as "weak", said people reported "a really deep, earthy rumbling" and a "loud, unexplained rumbling" for about two seconds.

Others said the "whole house rattled" and it "sounded as if a large tree might have fallen".

The earthquakes were felt in several towns and villages, particularly those in the SY5 and SY6 postcode areas.

Veronica Pryce, in Cross Houses, posted on Facebook that she heard a "big boom" before the house shook and upset the dog.

In 1990, Bishop's Castle was the epicentre of an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1, which was felt across the country.

In the past 50 days, the BGS recorded 26 naturally occurring earthquakes around Britain, with one of 4.2 magnitude on 24 September in the central North Sea and felt on the Elgin-Franklin offshore oil fields.

