Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating the incident near the Priorslee roundabout in Telford

A 12-year-old girl has reported being raped near a roundabout in Shropshire.

The girl was attacked in Telford, near the Priorslee roundabout off Holyhead Road, at about 14:40 BST on 6 September, police said.

She reported it to police last week and described her attacker as white and dressed all in black.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area "to offer reassurance" and are looking for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Supt Paul Moxley said the force understands "incidents such as this cause concern among our communities".

The girl is being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Supt Moxley appealed to anyone who "remembers seeing something out of the ordinary or suspicious" at the time of the attack, as well as any motorists who may have dash cam footage in the area.

The incident was three weeks ago which was at the end of the first week the schools were back, he said.

