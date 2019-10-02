Image copyright Jimmy Broadhouse Image caption The windows of his van were smashed and power tools stolen, said Jimmy Broadhouse

A groundsman invited to Wembley because his tweet about cutting children's football pitches went viral has had his work van broken into and tools stolen.

Jimmy Broadhouse, known as Jimmy the Mower, was tending a pitch in Pattingham, Staffordshire, at the time.

"It's just heartbreaking," said Mr Broadhouse, from Ditton Priors, Shropshire.

"It'll end up with some kids not having their football pitches cut this weekend," he added.

Mr Broadhouse cut the grass at Wembley in August after the tweet he shared of his work at a council field in Bilbrook, near Wolverhampton, was seen almost three million times.

Anyone in Pattingham see this happen?



I was cutting the kids football pitch in the middle of the village and some toe rag has smashed 2 windows in my truck and helped themselves to the power tools.#jimmythemower pic.twitter.com/K8ifFvZzL8 — Jimmy The Mower (@mowermanjimmy) October 2, 2019 Report

His van was parked next to the village hall in the High Street when a colleague alerted him to some damage to the windows at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

Image caption Jimmy the Mower went viral after sharing the council pitch he kept "fit for Wembley"

"I came running up and they'd taken a side window from the front of the van and a side window from the rear of the van," said Mr Broadhouse, who is self-employed.

He believes he is missing a selection of power tools.

"I'm not angry, I just feel really let down and upset. I'm trying my best to do what I can and this happens," said Mr Broadhouse.

"I'll just have to hire some tools to keep me going and get out on the road," he added.

Staffordshire Police confirmed it is investigating Mr Broadhouse's report.

