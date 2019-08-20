Image copyright Mike Roberts Image caption The new parents were reunited at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

A couple has thanked NHS staff who helped deliver their baby girl early following a car crash.

At 36 weeks pregnant, Ginny Magrath and Mike Roberts were on the way to Telford hospital when the crash happened.

Mr Roberts was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury and Ms Magrath to Telford where she had an emergency caesarean.

Mr Roberts said they had a broken ankle each and "a long road to recovery" but new daughter Amber was "unharmed and progressing extremely well".

"Thank you to all family, friends and NHS staff that have helped us along the way," he said on Facebook.

Ms Magrath's mother, Sharon, who works on the maternity unit, added: "Not sure where to start in thanking so many staff who have been involved in caring for my precious family."

She said that staff had continued to go the "extra mile in showing kindness and thought in keeping Mummy (Ginny), Daddy (Mike) and baby (Amber) together in PRH wherever possible following their traumatic experience", after the couple were admitted on Wednesday.

Mr Roberts has since been reunited with his partner and introduced to his new daughter at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

"We are delighted that what started out as such a frightening incident has had such a positive outcome for Ginny, Mike and baby Amber," Jo Banks, from Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust which runs the two hospitals, said.

"We wish Mike and Ginny a speedy recovery and all the best for their future."

