Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old suffered serious injuries in the attack in February

Two teenagers have admitted stabbing a 17-year-old boy on what was set to be the first day of their trial.

The victim was hospitalised after being found injured in Waltondale, Woodside, in Telford, Shropshire, in February.

Connor Shepherd, 18, of Willowfield, Telford and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both admitted wounding with intent and carrying a bladed weapon.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

At the hearing on Monday, Judge Jonathan Gosling advised the pair they would be facing long custodial sentences.

