Image copyright @SFRS_SHardiman/Shropshire Fire and Rescue Image caption About 60 firefighters dealt with the blaze at its peak

A derelict pub has been almost destroyed in a fire that saw the main road closed for several hours.

Crews were called to the The Countess's Arms in Weston Heath at about 03:51 BST after reports of a "severe" fire. No injuries have been reported.

As many as 60 firefighters from across Shropshire tackled the blaze at its height, which saw the roof almost completely burnt out.

The A41 was closed by police officers, but reopened at 07:30.

Simon Hardiman, area manager with Shropshire Fire and Rescue, said crews were damping down and investigators had started work to understand the cause of the blaze.

The pub is understood to have closed in about 2009.

Mr Hardiman said crews had made "good progress" in dealing with the "significant" blaze using specialist equipment, and Western Power Distribution had engineers on site to isolate the electricity supply.

Image copyright @SFRS_SHardiman/Shropshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire was described as "severe" by the fire service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "11 fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Support Unit, the Light Pumping Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation, Safety and Principal officers were in attendance."

Image copyright @SFRS_SHardiman/Shropshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service area commander thanked the community for their patience while crews dealt with the fire

