Image copyright Google Image caption There will be no job losses this year, the firm says

A car components firm says it is to close its Telford factory which employs 180 people.

German firm Mahle said in June it was weighing up the plant's future due to a decline in order levels and a "planned reduction in investments and production locations".

On Thursday it said it had found no alternative to closure.

There would be no job losses this year, with the plant being closed in phases over 2020 and 2021, it added.

The factory on the Halesfield 25 site makes filters for the automotive industry.

In a statement, Mahle said: "Through many constructive meetings with the union and the employee council, no feasible alternatives could be realised to allow the plant to remain open in the future.

"As such the company is now proceeding to implement its proposal to close the plant."

In 2018, Mahle generated sales of more than £11bn.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.