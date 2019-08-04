Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The drugs are meant for animals only and could potentially be fatal if taken by humans

The theft of drugs from a veterinary centre that could prove fatal to humans has prompted police to issue a warning.

Vials of ketamine, diazepam, morphine, and adrenaline were among drugs taken from the Shropshire centre.

Thieves ripped a safe from the wall and took saddles and tack from the centre in Llanymynech, near Oswestry, in the early hours of Saturday.

The drugs could potentially be fatal if consumed by humans, West Mercia Police said.

A nurse from the centre said 20 saddles and other tack from a nearby livery yard were also stolen.

She said three people entered the building and used "real force" to take the safe off the wall.

Doors and windows were also damaged, she said.

