Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Craig Fallon was praised as "an outstanding judo fighter of his generation"

There were no suspicious circumstances in the death of former world judo champion Craig Fallon, an inquest has heard.

The 36-year-old's body was found in woods near the Wrekin, Shropshire, on 15 July.

Fallon, who had a partner and son, was found near a camp site about three miles from his home.

He was the last British judoka to win a world title and only the third British male to achieve the feat.

Coroner's officer Julie Hartridge said: "Police were in attendance and were satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"At 05:24 BST, Mr Fallon was confirmed as deceased."

Senior coroner for Shropshire John Ellery adjourned proceedings for a full inquest to be held on 30 October.

Fallon, of Telford, Shropshire, won the -60kg final at the World Championships in 2005 before claiming the 2006 European Championships and winning the 2007 World Cup.

He became head coach of the Welsh Judo Association in March.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fallon won a gold medal in the -60kg class at the World Judo Championships in 2005

After his death British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue paid tribute to an "outstanding judo fighter of his generation".

"Craig is a son and father, as well as an outstanding judo fighter of his generation in world judo," he said.

"He will be greatly missed by his family and the judo world, which has lost a talented athlete and coach."

