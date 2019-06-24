Image caption New cases are understood to include still births and deaths of babies in the final stages of labour

The number of cases uncovered by a review of baby deaths at hospitals in Shropshire has more than doubled.

An investigation by NHS Improvement has found more than 300 new cases of concerns at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust.

The new figure is in addition to more than 250 cases that are already being investigated by an independent maternity review.

Both NHSI and the Trust have been asked to comment.

BBC Social Affairs Correspondent Michael Buchanan said the new cases were understood to include still births and deaths of babies in the final stages of labour.

