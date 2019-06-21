Image copyright Trust handout Image caption Paula Clarke takes up her new post on 1 July

A temporary new boss has been announced for a troubled health trust after its chief executive quit last month.

Paula Clarke takes over at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust on 1 July following Simon Wright's announcement he was leaving after nearly four years in the job.

Ms Clarke has been chief executive of the Dudley Group Foundation Trust and Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust.

The Shrewsbury and Telford trust was put in special measures in November.

The decision followed concerns about maternity and emergency services.

It is also being investigated over baby deaths, with the scope of a review widened to include questions or concerns from 250 families.

Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption Simon Wright will take up his new appointment in Nottingham on 22 July

Trust chairman Ben Reid said: "Paula brings with her a wealth of experience.

"She has been a chief executive in the NHS for 20 years and has featured on Health Service Journal's top chief executive list in the last three years."

The trust has not said how long she will remain in the post.

Mr Wright is to take up a different health service role at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care System.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.