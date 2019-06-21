Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Cheryl Hooper was described by her parents as "full of kindness"

A farmer who shot his estranged wife as she sat in her car outside her home has been jailed for life for her murder.

Cheryl Hooper, 51, was killed in front of her daughter outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, in January 2018.

Andrew Hooper, 46, who turned the shotgun on himself after the attack, now has severe facial injuries that mean he has lost the ability to speak.

After being found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court, Hooper was ordered to serve a minimum of 31 years.

'Savage violence'

Judge Mark Wall QC told Hooper: "The sentence that I must pass on you is one that you richly deserve - life imprisonment.

"This was not a spur-of-the-moment killing, it was one that you had planned in the hours leading up to it.

Saying Hooper had not expressed any remorse or regret after leaving a "horrific aftermath" when he fled the scene, the judge added: "This was not a last-minute decision to kill, arrived at outside Cheryl's, but rather a planned execution."

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Andrew Hooper was found guilty by a unanimous verdict

Following the verdict, Det Insp Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police said Mrs Hooper had been murdered by her "controlling and jealous husband in a pre-meditated act of the most savage violence."

"Hooper continued his controlling and cowardly behaviour by refusing to acknowledge his actions and forcing a young girl, traumatised by the incident, to give evidence at a crown court trial," he added.

"I hope Hooper spends the rest of his life reflecting on the devastation that he has caused."

The jury heard earlier in the trial Hooper had suspected his wife was having an affair, and, on the night she was killed, tracked her to a pub in Wolverhampton and found her with friends and her suspected lover.

Later, he arrived at her home, he said, intending to frighten her into leaving the other man and resuming their marriage.

Mrs Hooper's daughter said the defendant "had murder in his eyes" when he shot her mother in her Range Rover.

Following the verdict, it emerged that Hooper was also given a suspended sentence in 2004 after breaking into his first wife's home and threatening to kill her.

Mrs Hooper's daughter Georgia, who was 14 at the time and witnessed the shooting, read a victim impact statement to the court.

"Mum was funny, beautiful and my best friend; the thought of her not being with me to share my life makes me very sad," she said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Cheryl Hooper's daughter Georgia said her mum was her "best friend"

Judge Mark Wall QC told the teenager: "The way in which you have conducted yourself throughout this trial, which must have been extremely difficult for you, has been admirable and awe-inspiring.

"Your mother would, I have no doubt, been immensely proud of the way you have dealt with a tragic and difficult process."

Mrs Hooper's parents Tony and Rita said: "Cheryl was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister and friend; she was beautiful both inside and out - full of kindness to everyone she came into contact with."

