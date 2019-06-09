These are external links and will open in a new window
The Red Arrows wowed crowds who had turned out in their tens of thousands for this year's RAF Cosford Air Show.
Visitors were treated to displays by the RAF Falcons parachute display team while an RAF Typhoon also took to the skies during the event in Cosford, Shropshire.
One of this year's themes was recognising the role of women in aviation and military history, to mark the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force and 25th anniversary of the full integration of women into the Royal Air Force.
There were also ground displays and static planes on show.