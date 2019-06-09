Image caption The display by the Red Arrows was the centrepiece of the air show

The Red Arrows wowed crowds who had turned out in their tens of thousands for this year's RAF Cosford Air Show.

Visitors were treated to displays by the RAF Falcons parachute display team while an RAF Typhoon also took to the skies during the event in Cosford, Shropshire.

One of this year's themes was recognising the role of women in aviation and military history, to mark the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force and 25th anniversary of the full integration of women into the Royal Air Force.

There were also ground displays and static planes on show.

Image caption The world-famous acrobatics team showed off their skills in the air during the display

Image caption The agility of the RAF's Typhoon was showcased in the flying display

Image caption The RAF Falcons parachute display team showed off their freefall and canopy skills

Image caption A colourful array of planes line up at the event

Image caption A crew takes a look at one of the aircraft at the show

Image caption One of the themes of this year's show recognised the role of women in aviation and military history

Image caption Visitors could also enjoy a number of ground shows

Image caption There was also a 'Vintage Village' area, RAF zone and hangar displays

Image caption There were plenty of photo opportunities for visitors to the show

Photos: John Bray