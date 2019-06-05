A farmer who allegedly shot his estranged wife dead over fears of an affair had "murder in his eyes", his stepdaughter told a court.

Andrew Hooper, 46, pulled up on the driveway of Cheryl Hooper's home, blocking in the 51-year-old's car.

As he did so, his stepdaughter heard her mother say, "Oh my god, he's here". After witnessing the killing, she told police "he looked like a psychopath".

Mr Hooper, from Newport, Shropshire, denies murder on 26 January 2018.

He is alleged to have killed Mrs Hooper with a shotgun, despite weeks earlier having signed over all his licensed guns to a friend after three suicide attempts, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Jurors were told the defendant was able to follow his wife's movements after fitting a tracking device to her car.

Earlier that evening, he confronted Mrs Hooper in a pub, accusing her of being there to meet a man with whom she was allegedly having an affair.

Her daughter told police her mother "never cheated" on Mr Hooper, of Guild Lane, but added the couple "led separate lives", eventually leading to Mrs Hooper and her daughter moving out.

The girl told the court: "He's not empathetic, he doesn't understand anyone's feelings but his own."

The couple had purchased the car on finance, with Mrs Hooper paying instalments, but it was in the defendant's name and "he used that against us" and took it away at least once.

But about two weeks before the shooting, when the wife and her daughter were moving out of his farm, he left them the keys.

The teenager recalled seeing Mr Hooper with something in his hands, then smashing her mother's window, while the girl was "fumbling" with her phone to call police.

"He waited a few seconds to make my mum realise 'I've got a gun and I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to kill you'," she stated.

The trial continues.

