Ghamer Sulayman was convicted of rape and two counts of human trafficking

A man who raped a 15-year-old girl he groomed on social media has been jailed for 10 years.

Ghamer Sulayman, 23, lured the victim to a house in Birmingham where she was sexually assaulted, a court heard.

She was abused in the city between February and July 2016.

After a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Sulayman, of Mercia Drive, Kings Heath, was convicted of rape, and two counts of human trafficking. Two other men were cleared of all charges.

The court heard he had groomed the victim after meeting her on messaging service Snapchat.

Sulayman offered to take her shopping, but instead she was driven to a house where she was repeatedly abused - before he dumped her at a train station the next day.

Judge Peter Barrie praised the victim for her "impressive courage" in speaking up in court, while Det Con Steve Parton hailed her "bravery".

Sulayman was found not guilty of a further count of trafficking.

Ayad Hizam, 21, of Bridgecroft, Birmingham, was found not guilty of four charges of child abduction and four of sexual activity with a child.

Saleh Qasem, 20, of Poplar Avenue, Runcorn Road in the city, was cleared of sexual assault and trafficking.

