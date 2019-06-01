The comics artist behind The Walking Dead series is to be celebrated in an exhibition opening in his home town.
Charlie Adlard, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, has drawn the Walking Dead comics since 2004 and has also worked on The X-Files and Mars Attacks.
He was named the UK's comics laureate in 2016 and Drawn of the Dead will be his first exhibition in Shrewsbury.
Mr Adlard's "dystopian vision" will be displayed at the town's museum and art gallery until November.
The Walking Dead series was turned into a popular TV show which has just run into its 10th season.
Mr Adlard told the BBC he had appeared in the TV series twice as a zombie extra.
"You couldn't see me, but I just really wanted the experience," he said.
