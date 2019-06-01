Image copyright Charlie Adlard Image caption Charlie Adlard was named the UK's comics laureate in 2016

The comics artist behind The Walking Dead series is to be celebrated in an exhibition opening in his home town.

Charlie Adlard, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, has drawn the Walking Dead comics since 2004 and has also worked on The X-Files and Mars Attacks.

He was named the UK's comics laureate in 2016 and Drawn of the Dead will be his first exhibition in Shrewsbury.

Mr Adlard's "dystopian vision" will be displayed at the town's museum and art gallery until November.

Image copyright Charlie Adlard Image caption The Walking Dead, which Adlard has drawn since 2004, has since become a major TV drama

Image copyright Charlie Adlard/ Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery Image caption The comics will be displayed alongside Mr Adlard's original sketches

Image copyright Charlie Adlard/ Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery Image caption Mr Adlard has appeared in the TV version of the comics twice

The Walking Dead series was turned into a popular TV show which has just run into its 10th season.

Mr Adlard told the BBC he had appeared in the TV series twice as a zombie extra.

"You couldn't see me, but I just really wanted the experience," he said.

Image copyright Charlie Adlard/ Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery Image caption The exhibition will showcase more than 80 artworks

Image copyright Charlie Adlard/ Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery Image caption Although his work has been on show around the world, this will be Mr Adlard's first exhibition closer to home

Image copyright Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery Image caption The exhibition is going to be an "immersive" experience, Mr Adlard said

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.