Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Ghamer Sulayman is to be sentenced on Thursday

A man has been convicted of raping a girl who was taken to Birmingham where she was abused.

Ghamer Sulayman, 23, from Mercia Drive in the city, was also found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court of two counts of human trafficking.

The victim, from Telford, was 15 at the time and offences took place between February and July 2016, police said.

Two other men were cleared of all charges. Sulayman is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Ayad Hizam, 21, of Bridgecroft, Birmingham, was found not guilty of four charges of child abduction and four of sexual activity with a child, while Saleh Qasem, 20, of Poplar Avenue, Runcorn Road in the city, was cleared of sexual assault and trafficking.

Sulayman was found not guilty of one count of human trafficking.

Det Con Steve Parton, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: "The victim in this case has shown great courage and bravery.

"It has not been easy and I hope today's verdict offers some solace to her as she now moves forward in her life."

