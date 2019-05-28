Image copyright Google Image caption A man suffered a serious head injury in the attack outside The Elizabethan pub in Woodside

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked outside a pub.

The victim, in his 50s, was hurt outside The Elizabethan pub, in Park Lane, Woodside, Telford, at about 20:20 BST on Monday.

West Mercia Police said it believed there was an argument inside the venue before the attack.

Three men have been arrested in connection and remain in police custody.

One was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, one on suspicion of assisting an offender and the third on suspicion of assault.

The attacked man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Det Ch Insp Billy Scott said police had been viewing CCTV and believed there were a number of people who witnessed the attack.

"We're interested to speak to anyone who was in the pub or outside at the time of the incident," he said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.