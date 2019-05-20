Image caption The route was shut for several hours on Monday afternoon

A Shropshire high street has been shut because of a suspected gas leak.

Police have been stopping anyone from walking down Bridgnorth's High Street after fire crews were called to a former NatWest bank branch.

The one-way road is closed from Church Street to St Mary's Street. Shops were evacuated from about 14:30 BST.

The leak has now been isolated, Shropshire Fire Service tweeted. People are advised to avoid the area until about 19:00.

"I was in a local coffee shop on the High Street shortly after 2:30, when suddenly we were all asked to leave," said resident Robin Greenwell.

Image copyright Samatha Middleton Image caption Police, fire crews and gas distribution firm Cadent were at the scene

"We were then made to go to the extreme end of the High Street," he said.

"Officers are stopping anyone from walking down the street and people have been told they cannot return to their vehicles or park on the street until the incident is over."

The evacuation was "well ordered", he said, adding he had not been able to smell gas from where he was.

Although Sally Themans, from the Love Bridgnorth group, said it was noticeable.

"They [fire crews] had to break into the former NatWest bank.

"They've got access now... you can still smell gas... they're just making it safe."

Police officers and distributors Cadent Gas are at the scene with fire crews.

