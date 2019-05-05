Image copyright seb_ra/ Getty Images Image caption Clinical Commissioning Groups are responsible for the planning and commissioning of healthcare services locally

A plan has been revealed to merge a county's two clinical commissioning groups.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) said they have been set a target to cut running costs by 20%.

A report says it is felt a merger, which will cut down on duplication of work, is the best way to do this.

Their governing bodies will be asked consider the report on the move at meetings later this month.

CCGs replaced Primary Care Trusts in April 2013 as the NHS bodies responsible for the planning and commissioning of healthcare services locally.

Shropshire CCG is in debt, unlike Telford, and the group was placed in special measures in 2015 because of a multimillion-pound deficit.

The report will be taken to the meetings of the governing bodies of both CCGs, on 8 May in Shropshire, and 14 May in Telford & Wrekin, asking them to consider a proposal to dissolve the two existing groups and create one new organisation.

If the plan is agreed, both CCGs will be asked to submit a request to NHS England by 30 September, and the new organisation could be in place by 1 April.

