West Mercia Police said the woman's body was found in a wooded area off Sutherland Road in Wellington

The body of a woman has been found in a wooded area in Telford, police said.

West Mercia Police said it received a call from a member of the public at about 16:00 BST on Saturday with concerns for a woman in a wooded area off Sutherland Road in Wellington.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police said her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Insp Mike Nally, from the force, said enquiries are ongoing to trace her next of kin.

"Our enquiries in to the woman's death are very much in the initial stages and it is too early to say whether or not there are any suspicious circumstances," he said.

"At the moment her death is being treated as unexplained."

The force has appealed for anyone who was in the area, particularly between 17:00 and 23:00 on Friday, and may have information, to come forward.

