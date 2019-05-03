Image copyright Grahame French Image caption Grahame French and Pauline Taylor-French have been together for more than three years

A woman threatened with deportation has been told she can stay in the UK temporarily.

Pauline Taylor-French, 45, fled Jamaica 17 years ago with her two daughters after suffering violent abuse.

She had lived legally in the UK, but was told in 2017 by the Home Office her right to remain had been refused.

Her husband Grahame said she had now been given leave to stay for 30 months, which would give them time to plan for the future.

The Home Office confirmed it had notified Mrs Taylor-French of the decision which came following "a full review and reconsideration of the case".

More than 100,000 people signed a petition, started by the couple, in support of Mrs Taylor-French's bid to stay in the UK.

She had been in the UK on a series of student visas before she was detained at Yarl's Wood Immigration Removal Centre for 24 days in September 2017.

Mrs Taylor-French was released, but the Home Office refused her right to remain, saying there was no reason why the couple could not live together in Jamaica.

Mr French, 56, who married his wife 18 months ago, said: "We are absolutely elated, it is like a massive weight has been taken off of us."

Image copyright Grahame French Image caption The couple married 18 months ago

He said the decision meant the couple could now go on honeymoon.

"It is like a new beginning," Mr French added.

But, Mr French said, they may still challenge the decision as they believe Mrs Taylor-French qualifies for indefinite leave to remain based on her continuous lawful residence in the UK for more than 10 years.

