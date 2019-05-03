Image caption About 150 votes went missing during the count but were later found

Labour has retained control of Telford and Wrekin Council, increasing its slim two-seat majority to 18.

Fifty-four seats were contested, with Labour securing 36 of those - nine more than the previous election.

Former Telford MP David Wright, who was ousted by Conservative MP Lucy Allen in 2015, returned to politics by securing a seat as a councillor.

He will represent the St George's East ward and told the BBC his election was not a step back to becoming an MP.

Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Former Telford MP David Wright lost his seat in 2015

Mr Wright, who was elected in 2001, said: "I've made it very clear that I'm not running again for Parliament, this isn't a staging post for Parliament.

"I'm really keen to be a local councillor in the community."

The Conservatives lost 10 seats - they now have 13 councillors compared to 23 at the previous election in 2015.

The remaining seats are occupied by four Liberal Democrats, who have increased their number by one, and a single independent.

There was some confusion about some 150 missing votes which disappeared during verification and counting of St George's ward, however they were later found.

