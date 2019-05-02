Image copyright Google maps Image caption The centre will remain closed for several weeks, the charity said

A drop-in centre for homeless and vulnerable people has closed after safety concerns about the building.

A structural survey on The Ark in Shrewsbury revealed "a number of issues" around repairs, work on fire exits and washrooms.

Chairwoman Karen Higgins said the building was not in danger of collapsing, but it would not be appropriate to remain open.

Volunteers will increase their outreach work to continue to support people.

Ms Higgins said the concerns were raised last week and a survey was carried out by the county council on Tuesday.

"That's brought back that we're in no immediate danger of collapse, which is great, but what it has brought up is a number of other issues that mean we have taken the decision that until we have made some charges to the building, it's not appropriate for us to open."

The centre will be closed for several weeks while the work is completed.

