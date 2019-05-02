Image copyright Google Image caption Shrewsbury beat competition from 24 other towns to get its own Monopoly board

Shrewsbury is set to get its own version of Monopoly, it has been revealed.

It beat 24 other locations across the UK, including fellow Shropshire towns Telford and Ludlow, to become the latest place to get its own game.

Residents will be able to vote for which locations they think should feature on the board.

People said the game would help show what makes Shrewsbury special and could bring more tourists into the town.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Could the Flaxmill, the first iron-framed building, be among locations on the town's Monopoly board?

Dilwyn Jones, a director of Shrewsbury's Tourism board, who also runs the town's Sabrina boat tours, said: "I am so pleased. Shrewsbury is just really quirky, steeped with history, so filling a Monopoly board would be quite easy.

"We have the railway station, the old Dana Prison and the Flaxmill, which was the first iron-framed building - and of course Shrewsbury Castle and the Town Walls.

"A Monopoly board will highlight what makes Shrewsbury different, so I think it is brilliant."

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which promotes businesses, said it was "excellent news" for the town, which is known as the birthplace of Charles Darwin.

Jake Houghton, from Winning Moves UK, which is producing the game under licence from Hasbro, said the town's history meant it would be "spoilt for choice" for locations while putting the board together.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new board will be on sale from October

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.