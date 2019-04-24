Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Lucy Allan said: "Leave supporting voters will...vote for Leave supporting candidates"

A Conservative politician has welcomed the "fantastic" candidates put forward by a rival political party ahead of the EU elections.

Telford MP Lucy Allan retweeted an article naming the Brexit Party candidates and later said "Leave supporting voters will...vote for Leave supporting candidates".

She has since come under fire on social media over her comments.

But one MEP said Ms Allan was trying to secure a "more positive future".

Ironbridge Conservative councillor Nicola Lowery said her party had "excellent" MEPs, though admitted "it is important that we elect individuals that represent the aspirations of the respective areas".

A number of parties have begun launching their campaigns for the European parliamentary elections after Theresa May agreed a Brexit delay until 31 October with the EU.

Ms Allan tweeted about the Brexit Party candidates on Tuesday:

This prompted people to question her "promotion" of the rival party.

Since then, Ms Allan said: "If European elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates.

"The Brexit Party has some strong candidates for the EU elections - as a leave supporting MP in a leave supporting constituency that is to be welcomed."

West Midlands MEP Jill Seymour, who recently resigned from UKIP to join the Brexit Party, said: "Lucy listens to the local constituents and businesses and like myself wants to see an end to this farce and move on towards a positive future.

"Neither of us ever wished or wanted another European election and to see how much waste financially this will cost the taxpayer is a disgrace."

Ms Lowery said: "We look forward to supporting the Conservative candidates standing for election."

